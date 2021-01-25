Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EPZM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $11.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

