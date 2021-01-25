EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for EPR Properties in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.