Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,202. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

