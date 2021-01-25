Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,556 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75.

