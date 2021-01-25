Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases 7,086 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $70.99. 14,266,425 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51.

