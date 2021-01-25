Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 192,346 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,346 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.