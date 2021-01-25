(EQ.TO) (TSE:EQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

(EQ.TO) (TSE:EQ) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Separately, eResearch set a C$2.00 price target on shares of (EQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

(EQ.TO) Company Profile

EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.

