Equal Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Equal has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $44,285.13 and approximately $103.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equal Token Profile

EQL is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

Buying and Selling Equal

