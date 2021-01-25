Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) stock opened at C$12.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.78. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

