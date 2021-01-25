Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

BOKF opened at $79.12 on Monday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.