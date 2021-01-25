Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Macerich Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.77.

MAC stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

