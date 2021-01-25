Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

