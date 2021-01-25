Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

