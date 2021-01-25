Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $328.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.83. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

