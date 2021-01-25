Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 447,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.