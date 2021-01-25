Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $132,450 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

