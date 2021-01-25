Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 25th (BABA, BILI, CAR, CBRE, CIGI, CPXWF, CWK, GDRX, JD, JLL)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 25th:

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE). They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of (VRDN) (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.