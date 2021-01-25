Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 25th (BABA, BILI, CAR, CBRE, CIGI, CPXWF, CWK, GDRX, JD, JLL)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 25th:

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE). They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of (VRDN) (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

