Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (AAPL, AYLA, AZEK, BAMXF, BANC, BUSE, CTBI, EGHT, HLE, IDXG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $32.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank of Canada (NA.TO). National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

