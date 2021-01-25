Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (AAPL, AYLA, AZEK, BAMXF, BANC, BUSE, CTBI, EGHT, HLE, IDXG)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $32.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank of Canada (NA.TO). National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.