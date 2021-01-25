Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (FLNG, HSBA, ICE, LEO, MT, NCMI, PHIA, PSM, RHM, SHA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 25th:

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

