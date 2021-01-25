Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (FLNG, HSBA, ICE, LEO, MT, NCMI, PHIA, PSM, RHM, SHA)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 25th:

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

