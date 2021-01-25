Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 25th (ACBI, AEO, CAKE, CNST, CRM, HAL, ICBK, KRC, MED, MOS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 25th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $225.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Hovde Group currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $630.00 price target on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

