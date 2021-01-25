Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.36 for the period.
Shares of ELS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. 940,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,151. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.