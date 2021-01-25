Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.36 for the period.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. 940,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,151. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

