Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.