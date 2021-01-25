ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0086

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $46,576.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00813135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.65 or 0.04310874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

