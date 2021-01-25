Ergo Market Capitalization Hits $26.34 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $729,754.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,167.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.72 or 0.04174131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00425612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.16 or 0.01340338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00542654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00429757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00272247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00023035 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,909,150 coins and its circulating supply is 27,605,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.