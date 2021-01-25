ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $389,738.29 and $116,799.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,701,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,431,024 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

