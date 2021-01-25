ESBC Market Cap Hits $395,416.92 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $395,416.92 and $240,799.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 104.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,691,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,420,718 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

