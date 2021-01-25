Esportbits (HLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,586.00

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Esportbits has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Esportbits has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $10,586.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Esportbits coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.00814085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.55 or 0.04349538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017731 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits (HLT) is a coin. Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 coins and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 coins. The official message board for Esportbits is esportbits.com/posts . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperLoot allows third parties to integrate with games that use its protocol for asset creation. Smart contracts & HyperLoot SDK allows developers to create blockchain based in-game assets. Any game with inventory can be integrated into HyperLoot Platform as a Service (PaaS). “

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

