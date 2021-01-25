Essentia Hits Market Cap of $355,249.50 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Essentia has a total market cap of $355,249.50 and approximately $13,250.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

