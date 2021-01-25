Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $15.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $15.86 per share for the year.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

