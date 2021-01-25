Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $7.54 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00023233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $876.71 million and approximately $985.00 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.00 or 0.04182663 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

