EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Tops $362,933.69

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $362,933.69 and approximately $47,555.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

