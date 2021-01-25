Etheroll Market Capitalization Reaches $7.46 Million (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Etheroll has traded 83.3% higher against the US dollar. Etheroll has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $410.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etheroll coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00802546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.05 or 0.04373073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Etheroll Coin Profile

Etheroll (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Etheroll Coin Trading

Etheroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

