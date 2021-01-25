Etheroll Trading Up 83.3% Over Last Week (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Etheroll coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etheroll has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etheroll has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $410.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etheroll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00802546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.05 or 0.04373073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

About Etheroll

Etheroll (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etheroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etheroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.