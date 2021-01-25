ETHplode Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $82,573.44 and approximately $112.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

