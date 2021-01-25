Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.39 and last traded at $131.34. Approximately 660,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 269,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.29.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 247.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after acquiring an additional 150,705 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

