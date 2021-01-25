Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.29. 11,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 14,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

