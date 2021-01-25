EvenCoin Achieves Market Cap of $61,734.72 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $61,734.72 and approximately $85,392.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00064421 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003986 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003618 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002995 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

