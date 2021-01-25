Everex 1-Day Volume Tops $336,599.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $336,599.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

EVX is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.