Everipedia One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $39.82 million and $3.58 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00125006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00272329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036945 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,419,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,463,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.