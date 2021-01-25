Evolus, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Evolus stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

