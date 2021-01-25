EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $540.60

Jan 25th, 2021


EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 540.60 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 540.38 ($7.06), with a volume of 298306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 478.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

