EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $540.60

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 540.60 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 540.38 ($7.06), with a volume of 298306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 478.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.