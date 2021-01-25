Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.50

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.94.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$37.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$45.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

