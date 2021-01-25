Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.