Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

