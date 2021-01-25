F.N.B. Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

