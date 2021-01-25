F.N.B. Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.51 on Monday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

