F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 100 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F5 Networks stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,071. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $204.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

