F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $223.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.16.

FFIV opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $204.55.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $3,906,814. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

