Fabrinet (FN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.00-1.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.00-$1.07 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $87.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

