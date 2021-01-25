Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:FN opened at $85.82 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,813 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

